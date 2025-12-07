Azerbaijani And Georgian Ministers Strengthen Higher Education Ties At GTU
During the visit, the university's rector, academician David Gurgenidze, briefed the ministers on the university's international projects, scientific and academic achievements, and ongoing research initiatives. He also highlighted the active participation of the university's scientists and students in some of the world's largest scientific experiments.
The ministers and invited guests toured an exhibition of scientific projects and met with Georgian and Azerbaijani students presenting innovative works in robotics, artificial intelligence, and modern technologies.
In a highlight of the visit, David Gurgenidze awarded Emin Amrullayev the title of Honorary Doctor of Georgian Technical University for his outstanding contribution to developing academic and scientific ties between the university and Azerbaijani higher education institutions.
