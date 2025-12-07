NSDC Sanctions For USD 250,000: Court Arrests Lawmaker's Accomplice, Bail Set At UAH 4M

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP) reported this on Facebook.

"On December 7, the investigative judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court satisfied the motion of NABU detectives, agreed upon by the SAP prosecutor, and applied a preventive measure in the form of detention with the alternative of posting bail of UAH 4,542,000 for one of the group members who, together with a member of parliament, were caught inciting the provision of improper benefits in connection with the application of NSDC sanctions against a competing company," the report says.

If bail is posted, procedural obligations will be imposed on the suspect, including appearing before detectives, prosecutors, the investigative judge, and the court upon each of their requests and summons; not leaving the city of Ternopil without the permission of the detective, prosecutor, or court; notifying the detective, prosecutor, or court of any change in residence or employment; refraining from communicating with persons specified in the court ruling; surrendering passports and other documents that allow travel abroad to the relevant state authorities; and wearing an electronic monitoring device.

As Ukrinform reported, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, and the SAP exposed a criminal group in Kyiv led by a member of parliament.

According to the investigation, members of this group offered a business representative $250,000 to arrange the imposition of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council on a competitor company.

According to media reports, this concerns Member of Parliament Anna Skorokhod.

Skorokhod confirmed that searches were conducted at her residence.

