Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Four People Injured In Sumy Region In Enemy Attacks

2025-12-07 03:06:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, according to Ukrinform.

“A 12-year-old child and a 57-year-old man were injured in the Sumy community due to attacks by enemy UAVs,” he said.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a 25-year-old woman who was injured during the downing of Russian drones also sought medical help.

“A 52-year-old man was wounded in the Krasnopilia community as a result of enemy shelling. He is currently being hospitalized,” Hryhorov added.

Medical personnel are providing all victims with the necessary assistance.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy shelled 27 settlements in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours

Photo: Ministry of Health

UkrinForm

