Four People Injured In Sumy Region In Enemy Attacks
“A 12-year-old child and a 57-year-old man were injured in the Sumy community due to attacks by enemy UAVs,” he said.
According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, a 25-year-old woman who was injured during the downing of Russian drones also sought medical help.
“A 52-year-old man was wounded in the Krasnopilia community as a result of enemy shelling. He is currently being hospitalized,” Hryhorov added.Read also: Enemy shells 29 settlements in Kherson region during day, one person wounded
Medical personnel are providing all victims with the necessary assistance.
As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy shelled 27 settlements in the Sumy region over the past 24 hours
Photo: Ministry of Health
