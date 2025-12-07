Russian Army Carries Out Over 30 Attacks On Three Districts Of Dnipropetrovsk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Vladyslav Hayvanenko, acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

"More than three dozen enemy attacks on the region during the day. Three districts were targeted. There were no casualties or injuries anywhere," Hayvanenko said.

According to him, the aggressor used FPV drones and heavy artillery in the Nikopol district.

"They terrorized the district center, Chervonohryhorika, Myrivka, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities. Infrastructure, half a dozen private houses, and a garage were damaged. A passenger car was destroyed by fire.... On Saturday night, two more houses and a car were destroyed in the Nikopol region," the head of the Regional Military Administration specified.

The enemy targeted the Bohynivka community in the Synelnykivskyi district with a UAV. Five private homes and three farm buildings were destroyed.

In the Kryvyi Rih region, the Hrushivka and Zelenodolsk communities suffered. A local house, a gas station, and two cars were damaged.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that they had cleared the village of Tykhyi in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Russian forces.