Number Of Fatalities Due To Russian Attacks In Kharkiv Region Has Risen To Four

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

It is noted that a 68-year-old woman was killed and a 69-year-old man was injured in Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi. The destruction of residential infrastructure was recorded in the settlement.

“During the day, a 68-year-old man was wounded as a result of an attack by an enemy FPV drone on the village of Borova in the Izium district,” the regional prosecutor's office added.

The prosecutor's office also specified that Russian troops launched a missile strike on the village of Staryi Saltiv. One man was killed and seven more people were injured.

Later, the National Police reported on Telegram that a man had died from his injuries in the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi.

“On December 7, the village of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in the Kupiansk district came under enemy fire. A 68-year-old local woman was killed as a result of the Russian shelling. Her 69-year-old husband was seriously injured. Unfortunately, despite the efforts of doctors, the victim died while receiving medical care,” the statement said.

Photo: Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office