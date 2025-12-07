Gas Explosion In High-Rise Building In Odesa Region, Casualties Reported

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the State Emergency Service on Telegram.

“A fire broke out and partially destroyed interior partitions and a wall bordering the neighboring apartment,” the statement said.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire. The victims were handed over to medics.

The probable cause was a violation of fire safety rules when operating gas equipment.

According to information from Kiliia Mayor Vyacheslav Chernyavsky, a gas cylinder exploded in a high-rise building in Kiliia. The explosion caused significant damage, and there are victims with varying degrees of severity.

He noted that adjacent apartments were also damaged.

All relevant services are working continuously at the scene. Everything possible is being done to eliminate the consequences.

The mayor of Kiliia asks residents to remain calm.

He advises all those affected by the explosion to call +380671881404 for assistance.

Photo: Viacheslav Chernyavsky / Facebook / State Emergency Service