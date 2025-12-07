Dutch Fighter Jets Scramble After Reports About A Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NOS stated this in an article, Ukrinform reports.

"Two Dutch fighter jets that responded to a report of an unknown object have returned to the Volkel Air Base. According to the Ministry of Defence, it turned out to be a drone that did not pose a direct threat and later left Dutch airspace. The origin of the drone is unclear," the report says.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence said the object turned out to be a drone that did not identify itself via radio communication or transponder. It is noted that air traffic was not disrupted.

The deployment of the F-35s took place under the Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) procedure - a rapid response protocol for cases when an unidentified aircraft enters airspace without identification.

The Netherlands and Belgium take turns guarding the airspace of the Benelux countries. Since November, the Netherlands has again been on duty. Several similar incidents involving drones have been recorded in recent months.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of November 22 several drones were detected above the airport in Eindhoven, leading to a suspension of air traffic.

Photo: defense