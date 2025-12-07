Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iranian Foreign Minister Arrives In Azerbaijan On Visit

2025-12-07 03:06:11
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Azerbaijan on a visit, the minister says on his official Telegram page, Trend reports.

It is reported that the minister, who leads the Iranian delegation, will meet and hold consultations with the Azerbaijani officials in Baku.

19:06 (GMT+4) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi departed for a visit to Azerbaijan, the minister says on his official Telegram page, Trend reports.

Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to meet with Azerbaijani officials as part of the visit.

The visit is being carried out at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and is part of regular consultations that take place between the Foreign Ministries of the two countries at various levels.

