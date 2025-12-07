No Need For Mediator In Iran's Contacts With IAEA, Spokesperson Says

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)There is no need for an intermediary in Iran's contacts with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baghai said at a press conference in Tehran, Trend reports.

According to him, it is not strange that various parties discuss the Iran issue during their talks with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi. It is natural that different issues are in the spotlight in each conversation. It is natural for different issues to be the focus of attention in every conversation.

Bagai said, however, that there is no question of bringing forward mediation or regular discussions during these talks, because Iran's contacts with the IAEA continue normally through traditional channels.

To note, Iran has minimized its relations with the International Atomic Energy Agency following Israeli and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in June. In this regard, the Iranian parliament has adopted a law on cooperation with the IAEA. According to the law, any cooperation with the IAEA can take place only with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran.