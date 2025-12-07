Jordan Reaffirms Support For UNRWA, Palestinian Right To Independent State

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Dec. 7 (Petra) – Jordan reiterated its unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights to establish an independent, sovereign state on the pre-June 4, 1967 borders with occupied Jerusalem as its capital, based on the two-state solution, during the 114th session of the Conference of Supervisors of Palestinian Affairs in Host Arab Countries, held Sunday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.The Jordanian delegation also reaffirmed the Kingdom's rejection of all Israeli measures aimed at erasing Palestinian identity and undermining holy sites in occupied Jerusalem. It emphasized building on the outcomes of the Two-State Solution Conference held in September, which underlined that a just and lasting peace cannot be achieved without ending the occupation, establishing a Palestinian state, and rejecting unilateral actions that bypass international legitimacy.Rafiq Khirfan, director-general of the Department of Palestinian Affairs and head of the Jordanian delegation, said Gaza's suffering continues despite the ceasefire agreement, citing daily Israeli violations, the continued trickle of humanitarian aid, and ongoing infringements against Jerusalem and its Muslim and Christian holy sites clear breaches of the Hashemite custodianship under His Majesty King Abdullah II.He highlighted the extensive destruction of UNRWA facilities, noting that about 90 percent of the agency's buildings in Gaza including schools sheltering civilians have been destroyed, and more than 380 UNRWA staff members killed. He also pointed to increasing Israeli restrictions on UNRWA's operations in the West Bank and Jerusalem.Khirfan stressed that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah and through the efforts of the deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, remains steadfast in its support for UNRWA. He reiterated Jordan's categorical rejection of any attempts to undermine the agency's mandate or reduce its services, which serve as a lifeline for millions of Palestinian refugees. The King has repeatedly emphasized that supporting UNRWA is an international responsibility essential to regional stability and to safeguarding the rights and dignity of Palestinian refugees.He welcomed the advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice, affirming the need to respect the inviolability of UN facilities, including UNRWA, and protect its staff and property in the occupied Palestinian territory. Khirfan warned of the agency's severe funding crisis following the suspension of contributions by several donors, a situation that threatens essential services for nearly six million refugees.He outlined several priorities, including welcoming the three-year extension of UNRWA's mandate beginning June 2026, urging a shift from political to sustainable financial support, warning against scenarios outlined in the agency's strategic review that could weaken its mandate, and strengthening Arab and international coordination to mobilize financial backing for UNRWA.Khirfan also welcomed UN Security Council Resolution 2803 and the comprehensive plan proposed to end the war in Gaza, stressing the need to consolidate the ceasefire and ensure unrestricted humanitarian aid flows.He concluded by calling for continued joint Arab efforts to support the Palestinian people and enable them to attain their legitimate national rights, foremost among them the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent state.