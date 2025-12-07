Get The Cold Girl Make Up Look With Benefit Cosmetics!

TikTok's latest obsession? The Cold Girl makeup look-soft, flushed, frosty, and perfectly winter-ready. And because Benefit Cosmetics is always ahead of the trend, we've curated the ultimate lineup to help you recreate that 'just stepped out into the December chill' glow. Think glistening skin, pinky cheeks, and naturally effortless beauty that keeps up with colder weather.

Brows on a Winter Breeze

For that feathery, brushed-up brow effect essential to the Cold Girl makeup look, reach for 24HR Brow Setter. This flexible-clear gel locks brow hairs in place through breezy December days, scarf moments, and festive nights out.

Hot Tip: Brush brows upward for soft, gently lifted brows that instantly add a fresh-from-the-cold vibe.







A Flawless Winter Base

To achieve that smooth, cozy-skin finish the Cold Girl makeup look is known for, apply The POREfessional Foundation. Its weightless, medium-buildable coverage gives skin a natural-matte glow while rose hip extract and glycerin help keep your complexion hydrated as temperatures drop.







Chilled-Flush Cheeks

The heart of the Cold Girl makeup look is its iconic strawberry-pink flush, and Crystah Blush delivers just that. This silky-soft powder features freshwater pearl and synthetic sapphire for a shimmery, airbrushed radiance that looks like you've just come from an outdoor winter stroll. Plus, it comes in a mini size, perfect for tossing in your pocket or holiday clutch for frosty touch-ups on the go.

Hot Tip: Sweep it across the apples of the cheeks and lightly over the nose for that perfect frosted flush.







Frosted Inner-Corner Glow

Nothing completes the Cold Girl makeup look like bright, twinkling inner corners and blinding cheekbones. Glowlala in Raya adds a glass-like gleam-lightweight, longwearing, and softly blurring for an instant winter sparkle.

Hot Tip: Tap it with your fingertip into the inner corner of your eyes to mimic the glisten of fresh snow.







Bare & Beautiful Lashes

This trend celebrates natural lashes, and winter is the perfect season to give them some extra care. Whoop Lash Serum nourishes with rice protein, vitamins, and plant extracts so lashes look healthier and feel conditioned-ideal for the Cold Girl makeup look!

Hot Tip: Apply nightly for lush, nourished lashes that shine even without product.







A Frost-Kissed Lip

No Cold Girl makeup look is complete without a popsicle-stained pout using Benetint Dark Cherry to outline. The sheer, just-bitten effect pairs perfectly with Splashtint in Skinny Dip, which gives a juicy, dewy finish that stays comfortable even as the December air gets crisp.

This December, embrace the full magic of the Cold Girl makeup look with us. From dewy lips to glowing cheeks and winter-soft skin, our trend-ready lineup delivers a frosty, playful, yet elevated finish-perfect for every festive moment!







