UAE: Fujairah Among 72 Cities To Join Unesco Network Of 'Learning Cities'

Fujairah has officially become part of United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organisation (Unesco's) Global Network of Learning Cities (GNLC), joining 72 newly admitted cities from 46 countries. With this addition, the network - created in 2013 to promote lifelong learning - now spans 425 cities across 91 countries, serving nearly 500 million people worldwide.

Fujairah's participation in the network will enhance international cooperation, facilitate the exchange of global best practices, and strengthen the UAE's leadership in fostering cultural dialogue and shaping a future driven by knowledge and creativity.”

Recommended For You IndiGo passengers left in tears as massive flight cancellations cost some their jobs

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The recognition places Fujairah among global cities committed to ensuring that education remains accessible to people of all ages.

The Ministry of Culture supported Fujairah's nomination through the National Commission for Education, Culture and Science, ensuring that the emirate's approach aligns closely with Unesco's priorities.

“The emirate's inclusion in the network stands as a testament to its strategic vision in expanding lifelong learning opportunities and cultivating a sustainable knowledge-based economy. It also underscores the enduring dedication of the UAE's wise leadership to empowering communities through education excellence, innovation, and sustainability," said Sheikh Salem bin Khalid Al Qassimi, UAE Minister of Culture.

Why Fujairah earned UNESCO's approval

According to Mohammed Al Dhanhani, director of the Fujairah Emiri Court, the emirate secured GNLC membership thanks to targeted investments in educational infrastructure, digital learning, and community-focused learning hubs.

"Our long-term objectives in education...aim to strengthen Fujairah's position in the educational sector and knowledge-based economy. This aligns with UAE Vision 2031 and the National Strategy for Education 2030. This recognition will further enhance current learning initiatives in Fujairah and contribute to the sustainable growth of the emirate," he noted.

The role of Learning Cities

UNESCO's assistant director-general for Education, Stefania Giannini, also highlighted the transformative role of the 72 newly announced Learning Cities. She noted that these cities are redefining the concept of learning by turning everyday spaces - from streets and workplaces to libraries, museums, and homes - into environments that inspire curiosity, creativity, and innovation.

Fujairah's Learning City Project presents a long-range vision that places lifelong learning at the heart of sustainable development.

In the medium term (3–5 years), the emirate plans to:



Strengthen educational infrastructure

Expand digital skills training

Support community-based learning initiatives

Develop local creative talent Establish a tailored Learning City Strategy

Over the long term (5–10 years), the goal is for Fujairah to become a regional hub for lifelong learning, ensure equitable access to education, build a highly skilled workforce, broaden international partnerships, and implement systems that track and measure learning outcomes.

The vision centers on cultural identity, sustainability, and innovation - aiming to build a resilient community prepared for future challenges.

Major educational and cultural initiatives

Several major initiatives under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, are shaping the emirate's knowledge economy and supporting its Learning City ambitions:



Majlis Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi provides a dynamic platform for cultural dialogue, innovation, and civic engagement, fostering both intergenerational and intercultural learning.

Fujairah's Young Techpreneurs initiative, launched in 2025 with Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, equips children aged 7–15 with essential skills in programming, AI, and cybersecurity. The Fujairah Children's Book Fair, launched in 2024, promotes literacy and creativity through workshops, storytelling sessions, and inclusive programming for children with diverse learning needs.

The emirate also prioritises environmental education and community well-being. The Wadi Wurayah Protected Area Education Programme immerses students in biodiversity and conservation studies, while the Together We Move campaign offers free fitness classes and wellness workshops across public spaces.

To advance inclusion, Fujairah implements initiatives such as the Year of Tolerance programming in schools, vocational training for people with disabilities and low-income families, and community support services for migrant workers, seniors, and rural residents.

Linking education with employment

Fujairah is also focused on connecting learning with real career pathways.

The Fujairah Chamber of Commerce offers a Business Incubation Programme that builds essential professional skills. Meanwhile, the Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi Leadership Programme develops public-sector talent. Entrepreneurship clubs in schools alspo encourage students to explore business planning, ensuring education aligns closely with the needs of the local job market.

The emirate also champions gender equality in lifelong learning through initiatives from the Fujairah Businesswomen Council and the Fujairah Research Center, supporting equal access to education and professional development for women and men alike.