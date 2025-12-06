U.S. And Ukraine Aim For Realistic And Acceptable Solutions In Negotiations Stefanishyna

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Olga Stefanishyna, ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S., stated this in a comment to Ukrinform.

"The negotiations are taking place constructively and practically. There are still challenging points and issues, but both sides continue working on formulating realistic and acceptable solutions," she noted.

She also mentioned that more detailed updates could be provided by National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrii Hnatov. According to her, the main challenges at this stage concern territorial issues and security guarantees.

"We expect further cooperation with the American side and are actively seeking optimal formats to resolve these issues," Stefanishyna added.

Zelensky, Rutte discuss Ukraine – U.S. meeting on peace plan

As Ukrinform reported, on November 30 in Florida, a meeting took place between the Ukrainian and American delegations regarding a plan to establish peace in Ukraine. Following the talks, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov stated that there had been significant progress toward advancing a dignified peace and aligning Ukraine's positions with those of the United States.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the Florida meeting productive but noted that much work remains.

Afterward, White House Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and former President Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner traveled to Moscow to present a document developed in coordination with the Ukrainian side.

On Friday, December 5, the American and Ukrainian delegations met again in Florida.

On Saturday, December 6, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov held a phone conversation with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. According to Zelensky, they discussed key issues that could ensure an end to the bloodshed and remove the threat of a third Russian invasion.

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here