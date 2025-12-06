'Why Trump's Birthday?' Outrage As National Park Service Drops MLK Day, Juneteenth From Free-Entry List

MENAFN - Live Mint) The National Park Service's updated 2026“patriotic fee-free days” list has ignited a storm online after it removed Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Juneteenth from its free-admission calendar, while adding June 14 - President Donald Trump's birthday and Flag Day.

The decision has drawn sharp criticism across social media, with many questioning why two major holidays tied to Black history were dropped.

The shift comes as part of a broader Trump administration push to give US citizens priority access while increasing fees for foreign tourists.

White House hits back

Amid the backlash, the White House sharply responded to New York Times correspondent Peter Baker after he highlighted the change on X. Baker wrote that Trump's administration added free admission for Trump's birthday while removing free entry for MLK Day and Juneteenth.

The White House replied:“It's Flag Day, you insufferable moron - which also happens to be President Trump's birthday. But you already knew that.”

Despite the pushback, critics online remained unconvinced.

Online outrage builds

Social media users swiftly condemned the move, accusing the administration of favoritism and political messaging.

One user wrote:“Trump thinks he's greater than MLK.”

Another questioned the rationale behind dropping historically significant holidays:“Why remove two NATIONAL holidays that celebrate Black people, and replace them with Flag Day - which isn't even a national holiday?”

Another one pointed out inconsistencies in the explanation offered by the White House:“If it's really about Flag Day, why is Trump's birthday listed on the site? Why not just call it Flag Day?”

Another reaction said:“Fine with adding more free days - but why cancel MLK Day? Why cancel Juneteenth?”

Another argued the move sends a troubling message:“Why choose Flag Day, which is not a legal holiday, over MLK's Birthday and Juneteenth - both of which are legal holidays?”

What changed in the NPS policy

According to the National Park Service website:

Removed free-entry holidays (previously included):

Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Juneteenth

New additions to the“patriotic fee-free days”:

June 14 (Flag Day/Trump's birthday)

July 4th weekend

NPS 110th Birthday

The website also notes that starting in 2026, free-entry days will only apply to US citizens and residents.

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum defended the policy, stating:“President Trump's leadership always puts American families first... international visitors should contribute their fair share to maintaining our parks.”

New fees for foreign tourists

As part of a new“America-first” initiative:

Nonresidents will pay $100 per person to enter 11 of the most-visited national parks starting Jan. 1.

Annual passes will cost $80 for U.S. residents and $250 for nonresidents beginning in 2026.