MI Emirates Ride On Shepherd's All-Round Performance To Beat Warriorz In ILT20

The MI Emirates suffered a late scare but eventually pulled through courtesy an impressive final over from Romario Shepherd as they secured a four-run win over the Sharjah Warriorz in the ILT20 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

UAE star Muhammad Waseem was the highest run-getter for MI Emirates, scoring 39 runs in 29 balls, including two fours and as many sixes. However, it was Tom Banton (32 off 21) and Romario Shepherd, who smashed an unbeaten 31 off 10 balls, including one four and four sixes. This took the score to 185, ensuring that Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Sikander Raza's half-centuries went in vain. With the ball, Adil Rashid took 3 for 32 for the Warriorz.

MI Emirates skipper Kieron Pollard was delighted with the win.

“I'm very pleased, but cricket is a game of uncertainties-if you fight till the end, anything can happen. Full credit to the players for staying in the contest," he said.

"Romario Shepherd's late surge gave us crucial momentum heading into the second half. Before the final ball, I told him not to change anything from what he had done in the first five deliveries.”

Tim Southee skipper of the Sharjah Warriorz was gracious in defeat.

“Both sides were in the game throughout, and the partnership between Kohler-Cadmore and Raza was outstanding, but we fell short in the end," he said.

"Our bowling was an improvement from the other night, though as a unit we know we can be better; the day game was always going to be different and while we handled it better, there is still room to improve. Ideally, you want someone set at the end of a chase, but as a bowling side, if you keep taking wickets, you stay in the contest until the last over-credit to them."

Brief scores:

MI Emirates beat Sharjah Warriorz by four runs

MI Emirates 185/8 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 39, Jonny Bairstow 37, Adil Rashid 3 for 32, Tim Southee 1 for 26)

Haq 2 for 29) Player of the match: Romario Shepherd

Sharjah Warriorz 181/7 (Sikander Raza 64, Tom Kohler-Cadmore 51, Allah Ghazanfar 2 for 21, Naveen