QIIB Launches Special Financing Offer For Qatar National Day

Doha, Qatar: In celebration of Qatar National Day, QIIB announced the launch of a special financing offer that allows customers to benefit from a competitive profit rate starting at 3.99%, along with the chance to enter a draw to win one of 30 free travel packages for two from Qatar Holidays to selected destinations around the world.

The offer, valid from December 1 to 31, 2025, covers all types of financing provided by the Bank, including real estate, personal, and vehicle financing.

It is open to both existing customers and new clients who choose to transfer their salaries and financial obligations to QIIB in order to benefit from this promotion.

As part of the promotion, any financing amount above QR10,000 qualifies for entry into the draw. Customers will receive one entry for every QR10,000 of the original net financing amount.

Thirty winners will be selected, each receiving a full travel package for two, including round-trip tickets and hotel accommodation for three or four nights, depending on the selected destination.



Commenting on the launch of the new financing campaign, Khalid Abdulrahman Al-Shaibi (pictured), Head of Business Development Sector at QIIB, stated:“We are pleased to join our customers in celebrating Qatar National Day by launching an exceptional financing offer that combines competitive financing benefits with the opportunity to win exciting travel packages from Qatar Holidays. We have ensured that this offer is inclusive, catering to all segments, whether our existing customers or new clients looking to transfer their salaries and financial commitments to QIIB, so that everyone can take advantage of a promotion that meets their financing needs and travel aspirations”.

He added:“This year's offer covers personal, real estate, and vehicle financing, with flexible terms and attractive features, topped off with a chance to win one of 30 travel packages for two. It's a reflection of the Bank's ongoing commitment to delivering greater value and a more rewarding, enriching banking experience”.

Al-Shaibi noted that“QIIB continues to enhance the quality of its services and develop its offerings in line with customer expectations. The Bank is also expanding its digital channels, which have become the preferred choice for a large number of users. This progress has been clearly reflected in higher customer satisfaction and growing demand for the Bank's diverse financing solutions”.

Customers can easily apply for the Qatar National Day financing offer through QIIB's mobile banking app or internet banking for personal financing, or by visiting any QIIB branch to apply for real estate or vehicle financing.