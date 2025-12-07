Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar And Malta Discuss Closer Energy Ties In Doha Meeting

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi held talks in Doha on Sunday with HE Ian Borg, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of Malta, as the two countries explored ways to deepen cooperation in the energy sector.

According to officials, the meeting focused on strengthening bilateral relations and identifying new avenues for collaboration, particularly in the energy supply and long-term partnerships.

The meeting comes as global energy markets remain sensitive to shifting geopolitical and economic pressures, prompting many countries to re-evaluate their energy security strategies.

The Peninsula

