Qatar Set For June 13 Clash Against Switzerland In San Francisco At 2026 World Cup

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar take on Switzerland in their opening fixture in the FIFA World Cup 2026 at 15:00 (EST) on June 13 at the San Francisco Bay Area Stadium

FIFA yesterday released the official fixtures of the first-ever 48-team World Cup being played all across North America meant that world football's governing body needed an extra day to set venues and kick-off times following Friday's draw.

According to the updated schedule, Qatar will then travel to Vancouver to face the co-hosts Canada at BC Place, with the kick off time set for 18:00 (EST) on June 18.

Al Annabi will conclude their Group B schedule on June 24 when they take on the winners of the UEFA Path A intercontinental play-off between Italy, Northern Ireland, Wales and Bosnia and Herzegovina

The match will kick off 15:00 (EST) at the Lumen Field in Seattle, the home of the Seattle Seahawks of the National Football League and Seattle Sounders FC of Major League Soccer.

Holders Argentina, meanwhile, will meet Algeria in Kansas City in their opening match in Group J on June 16 before facing Austria and Jordan in Dallas.

France, winners in 2018 and runners-up in 2022, will play all three Group I matches in the northeastern US, facing Senegal at the MetLife Stadium and Norway in Boston, either side of a fixture in Philadelphia against an intercontinental play-off winner.

Brazil, who won the last World Cup staged in the United States in 1994, will meet Morocco at the MetLife Stadium in their first Group C encounter on June 13.

European champions Spain will play their first two Group H fixtures, against debutants Cape Verde and Saudi Arabia, in the covered and air-conditioned Atlanta stadium. They will then head to Mexico to take on Uruguay in Guadalajara.

The 2026 World Cup will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19, with 48 teams in contention for the first time in the history of the global showpiece.