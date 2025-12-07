Al Ajmi, Al Eid Share Diamond Tour Win

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Riders Faleh Suwaid Al-Ajmi and Khaled Al-Eid stole the spotlight at the eighth round of the Longines Hathab Tour – Qatar Equestrian Tour, sharing the Diamond Tour title with identical times of 35.63 seconds on Karmalensky yesterday.

Fares Saad Al-Qahtani took third place on Com du Rouet Z in 38.49 seconds. The winners were crowned by Abdullah Al-Marri, tournament director.

Also on the last day of eighth round, the Bronze Tour was won by Khalid Al-Hadi on Carlton de Sauvageonn in 25.33 seconds, with Ibrahim Khalid Al-Kuwari (25.81 seconds, Flexi) and Hassan Al-Hadibi (25.96 seconds, Capion) completing the podium.Head of Tournament Jury Ahmed Al Badawi honoured the podium winners of Future Riders class.

In the Future Riders competition, Al-Qaqa'a bin Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani finished first on Bon Suela in 20.2 seconds, followed by Khalifa bin Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani on Zion II Vdk at 20.56 seconds and Hamad bin Nasser Al Marri on Sandro Girl in 21.27 seconds. Awards were presented by Ahmed Al Badawi, Head of the Judging Committee.

In the team competition, Team Ajwad claimed first place with a total time of 54.31 seconds, followed by The Dome (56.4 seconds) and Team Shahalil Al Shaqab (62.03 seconds). Winners were crowned by Mohammed Saleh, Head of the Facilities and Logistics Committee.