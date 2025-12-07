Mcinnes Seals Moto Title, Al Marri Shines As QORC Concludes

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2025 Qatar Off-Road Championship (QORC), hosted by the Qatar Motor and Motorcycle Federation, came to a thrilling close in Dukhan as Round 6 (Baja) delivered fast racing and tight battles across the desert terrain.

A field of 22 bikes and 13 cars lined up for the season finale, with Alex McInnes winning the round in the overall bike category to cap an outstanding campaign. McInnes also clinched the overall Moto title after a series of consistent performances throughout the year.The event produced further strong rides from category winners Nasser Al Abdulla, Mohammed Al Kubaisi and veteran rider Allan Ramsing, while in the car section, Mohammed Al Marri and co-driver Szymon Gospodarczk topped the overall classification for the Dukhan round. The final round also confirmed the new champions in the car categories.

The Italian duo of Camelia Liparoti and Erika Mingozzi secured the Class 1 Cars championship title after a solid season. In Class 2, Nouef Al Sowaidi and Lithuanian co-driver Aisvydas Paliukenas were crowned champions, while the Class 3 title went to the Saudi pair of Motab Al Shammari and Badr Al Hamdan.