Rutland Barracks / Domestic Assault & Interference With Access To Emergency Services

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B4008844

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hayley Mears

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/07/2025, at approximately 0649 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Quarry Hill Rd, Danby, VT

VIOLATION: Domestic Assault & Interference with Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Kenneth Bushee

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date & time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic dispute at a residence on Quarry Hill Road in Danby, VT. Troopers arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation. At the conclusion of the investigation, Kenneth Bushee was arrested for the offense of Domestic Assault and Interference with Access to Emergency Services. Bushee was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing.

Bushee was issued conditions of release and is scheduled to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division, on December 8, 2025, at 1230 hours to answer the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: December 8, 2025, at 1230 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

