Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tuberculosis Cases On The Rise In Switzerland

Tuberculosis Cases On The Rise In Switzerland


2025-12-07 02:07:13
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Tuberculosis cases are on the rise in Switzerland, particularly due to the arrival of people from regions of the world where the disease is more prevalent, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) told the Swiss news agency Keystone-ATS. This content was published on December 7, 2025 - 13:02 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Italiano it Casi di tubercolosi in aumento in Svizzera Original Read more: Casi di tubercolosi in aumento in Svi

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Since the beginning of the year, 475 cases have been reported, compared to 376 and 375 for the same period in the past two years, which represents a 26% increase for the year. It should be noted that the increase does not affect people born in Switzerland.

The FOPH had already noted an increase in tuberculosis cases in 2023. Young immigrants are particularly affected. Among the population born in Switzerland, it is mainly the elderly who are ill, the FOPH noted. Many of them contracted tuberculosis when they were young, when it was much more widespread in Switzerland.

More More Demographics A breath of fresh air for an alpine village

This content was published on Jan 19, 2016 It was a dreaded disease – not WEF's meeting of the world's elite – that transformed the mountain resort of Davos.

Read more: A breath of fresh air for an alpine vi

MENAFN07122025000210011054ID1110448668



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search