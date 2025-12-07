Congressman Luis Eduardo Camacho Agrees With Ricardo Lombana In Criticizing Planells' 'Rigged Publications' -
“I know for a fact that they were fully aware of how that media outlet was conspiring to deceive the public with manipulated publications,” he pointed out. In his opinion, these writings harm the democracy that the newspaper once helped to restore. According to the politician, only time and consistency in the independence and impartiality of their editorial content will demonstrate whether they are committed to correcting what has been said, or whether they are merely emulating Pontius Pilate. The note in question details that Corporación La Prensa SA does not support the actions of Planells, who they detailed failed to comply with the three conditions required for her appointment, which included abandoning any link she had with the digital media outlet Foco. They maintain that the facts that have recently come to light confirm their suspicions that the requirements were not met. The company emphasized its commitment to transparency and editorial independence, clarifying that Planells' actions occurred without its knowledge, authorization, or endorsement.
