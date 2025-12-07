403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets World Economic Forum President: Doha Forum 2025
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Central Bank Governor Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani held talks on Sunday with HE Borge Brende, President of the World Economic Forum, on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025 two sides reviewed the latest global economic developments, as policymakers and business leaders gathered in the Qatari capital for two days of high-level discussions on geopolitics, finance and international cooperation exchange comes at a time of heightened uncertainty in the global economy, with inflationary pressures, shifting monetary policies and geopolitical tensions continuing to shape outlooks across regions Doha Forum, held on from December 6 to 7, brings together world leaders, economists and experts to debate global trends and policy responses.Qatar Central Bank World Economic Forum
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment