Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Members Of The Elders During Doha Forum
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with a delegation from The Elders, on the sidelines of the 23rd Doha Forum 2025 delegation included Mary Robinson and Prince Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein, both prominent members of the organisation Elders is an independent group of global leaders founded by Nelson Mandela in 2007 to serve as an dependent moral voice for peace and ethical leadership meeting addressed avenues for strengthening cooperation between Qatar and The Elders, as well as ways to support the group's international efforts. The two sides also exchanged views on issues featured on the forum's agenda and discussed several topics of mutual interest, ranging from global governance to conflict resolution Doha Forum, held annually, brings together world leaders, diplomats and experts to debate pressing global challenges and promote multilateral dialogue.
