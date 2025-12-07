Public Health Minister Meets Albanian Counterpart, WHO EMRO Regional Director, And Bill Gates

The meetings, held on the sidelines of the 23rd edition of the Doha Forum, discussed strengthening cooperation between the State of Qatar and Albania, the WHO, and Microsoft in the health fields, in addition to a number of key topics on the agenda of the Doha Forum 2025.

