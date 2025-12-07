Gulf Carbon Fiber Industries Unveils USD 120M Advanced Composites Platform In Qatar
blade-->
The program will combine carbon fiber production with downstream capabilities in textiles, prepregs and composite components, including Type IV pressure vessels for CNG and hydrogen storage and other high-value products.
It will be supported by an extensive R&D program dedicated to new resin systems, processing technologies and application development in cooperation with international partners and local institutions in Qatar.“Gulf Carbon Fiber Industries Holding aims to position Qatar as a regional hub for advanced composite materials,” said Khalil Nasser K Sh Al Hajri, Chairman of the Board of Gulf Carbon Fiber Industries Holding LLC.
blade-->
“Our goal is to build a competitive, export-oriented platform that can serve international customers while creating long-term industrial value and knowledge-based capabilities in Qatar.” Further information on project partners, timelines and implementation phases will be provided in future announcements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment