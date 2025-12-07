Minister Of Municipality Awarded Nobel Sustainability Medal For Outstanding Contribution To Sustainability

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Minister of Municipality Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah has been awarded the Nobel Sustainability Trust Medal for Outstanding Contribution to Sustainability, in recognition of his efforts in advancing sustainable development initiatives, promoting smart economic systems, and fostering green and resilient urban planning.

The award was presented during a ceremony organized by the Nobel Sustainability Trust in the US State of Miami, in the presence of Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust, along with senior officials and distinguished guests his address, HE the Minister of Municipality said the recognition reflects the success of Qatar's balanced and comprehensive approach to sustainability and development under the wise leadership of HH the Amir of State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.

He noted that HH the Amir's clear vision for sustainability, long-term prosperity, and integrated development has guided the country's national strategies and the establishment of modern, sustainable cities Excellency added that Qatar's commitment to sustainability is rooted in a firm belief in the necessity of safeguarding the environment and enhancing the proesperity of future generations, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 noted that the Ministry of Municipality has worked to develop smart, integrated and resilient urban environments based on scientific planning, efficient land use, digital transformation, and advanced infrastructure and sustainability projects. These efforts, he said, have strengthened Qatar's position as a leading international model for balanced and sustainable development.

HE the Minister of Municipality also pointed to the strategic partnership with the Nobel Sustainability Trust, which reflects Qatar's commitment to supporting international sustainability efforts, praising the Trust's role in advancing scientific and innovative solutions to global sustainability challenges Nobel Sustainability Trust announced in June that Qatar had been selected to host the 2026 Nobel Sustainability Awards Ceremony, praising the country's achievements in innovation and sustainability. A high-level delegation from the Trust recently visited Doha, expressing admiration for Qatar's ambitious national vision and its advanced initiatives in digital transformation, resource efficiency, and sustainable city development.

