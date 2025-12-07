Amir Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To Ambassador Of Bulgaria

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on Sunday received Plamen Stankov Delev, the Ambassador of the Republic of Bulgaria, at the Amiri Diwan, where the envoy paid a farewell call to mark the end of his tenure in Qatar.

HH the Amir granted the Al Wajbah Decoration to Ambassador of Bulgaria in recognition of his role in enhancing bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Bulgaria, wishing him success in his future missions and further development and progress for the relations between the two countries.

For his part, the Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.