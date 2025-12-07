Amir Grants Al Wajbah Decoration To Ambassador Of Bulgaria
HH the Amir granted the Al Wajbah Decoration to Ambassador of Bulgaria in recognition of his role in enhancing bilateral relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Bulgaria, wishing him success in his future missions and further development and progress for the relations between the two countries.
For his part, the Ambassador expressed his thanks and appreciation to HH the Amir and to the state officials for the cooperation he received that contributed to the success of his work in the country.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment