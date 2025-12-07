Lebanese Prime Minister Says Region Still Far From Peace, Stability

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister of the Republic of Lebanon HE Dr. Nawaf Salam said the current situation in the region remains far from peace and stability, noting that previous agreements, including the ceasefire declaration reached a year ago under the auspices of France and the United States, have not been adhered to by any party until now.

Speaking during a panel session on the second day of the Doha Forum 2025, titled "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress," Salam pointed to the Israeli occupation's continued occupation of several points in southern Lebanon, stressing that they hold no military or strategic value in light of modern technological developments.

He underlined that the Lebanese army is the sole authority entitled to maintain a monopoly on weapons in the country, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 1701, and that all matters of war and peace must remain under the authority of the Lebanese government, with full adherence to signed agreements.

On Lebanon's economic reforms, Salam outlined three main pillars: restoring state sovereignty and its monopoly over arms; implementing financial reforms to address the economic and social crisis; and advancing administrative and judicial reforms, including strengthening judicial independence, regulating public sector employment, and updating banking laws to safeguard depositors' rights.

He said the government is working to pass legislation that would allow depositors access to their accounts before the end of this month, while establishing mechanisms to share responsibility for losses between the state and depositors.

Regarding Lebanon's parliamentary elections scheduled for the spring, Salam announced that preparations are underway and reaffirmed his government's commitment to holding them on time. He added that the outcome of the new parliament will determine whether he seeks another term as prime minister.