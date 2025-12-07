Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
MOI Announces Complete Traffic Closure On Al Dhakira Road

2025-12-07 02:00:46
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has announced a complete traffic closure on Al Dhakira Road.

The ministry shared a picture of the map and added that the road closure will be in place from Al Khor Industrial Roundabout to Al Khor City and will continue until 12 midnight today, Sunday, December 7, 2025.

The Peninsula

