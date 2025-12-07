Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility Expected At Places By Night

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather, inshore, until 6am on Monday will be relatively cold, misty to foggy at places by night, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of poor horizontal visibility at places by night.

Offshore, it will be hazy at times with some clouds, the report added.

Wind inshore will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 10 knot, and becomes variable less than 03 knot by night.

Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 03 to 10 knot.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet, while offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

Visibility inshore will be 04 to 08/02 kilometers or less at places by night.

Offshore will also be 04 to 09 kilometers.