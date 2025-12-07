Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Minister Of Finance Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Oriental Republic Of Uruguay

Minister Of Finance Meets Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of The Oriental Republic Of Uruguay


(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, HE Mario Lubetkin, who is on a visit to the country to participate in the Doha Forum 2025.

The meeting focused on bilateral relations between the two countries in the economic, trade and investment fields and means to enhance them, in addition to discussing aspects of joint cooperation.

The Peninsula

