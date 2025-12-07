Ghazni Farmers Back Pakistan Trade Halt, Urge Cold Storages Facilities

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Some farmers in southern Ghazni province have welcomed the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan's (IEA) decision to suspend trade with Pakistan, but stress that agricultural products require reliable market access and that proper cold storage facilities must be established to prevent spoilage.

About two months ago, Pakistan unilaterally closed several transit routes along the Durand Line. In response, on November 12, the IEA halted all trade with Pakistan.

Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said Pakistan had repeatedly shut down trade corridors and used commercial and humanitarian issues for political leverage-actions that harmed traders and industrialists in both countries. Consequently, the IEA decided to suspend trade exchanges.

Farmers in Ghazni have expressed support for the move but emphasized the need for practical measures to safeguard and market agricultural goods.

Momin, a farmer, told Pajhwok:“We support the government's decision, but alternative export markets must be identified. Every year, a large portion of our grapes, apples and other produce is lost due to lack of market access.”

Gul Aziz, an orchard owner from Khwaja Omari district, said that if trade with Pakistan remains suspended, the government should facilitate exports to Iran, China, Central Asian countries and Arab states, in addition to establishing cold storage facilities to preserve fruit.

Other farmers noted that although the halt in trade with Pakistan has affected the fruit market to some extent, the impact is not severe. They added that even if some produce spoils, they will not regret it, saying“national interest is more important.”

Two orchard owners, Borjan and Mohammad Shafi-who had transported produce from Logar to Ghazni-also supported the IEA's decision.

Mohammad Shafi told Pajhwok:“There are rumors that Pakistan wants to reopen the Torkham gate to export its agricultural goods-such as oranges, bananas and other fruits-but the Islamic Emirate should not reopen it now. We must prioritize our own markets, not theirs.”

Economist and university lecturer Mohammad Farooq Poya said Pakistan has consistently used trade routes as a political tool, whereas commerce should remain separate from politics.

He added that the suspension of trade with Pakistan is not a serious concern for Afghans and is unlikely to have major negative effects, as Afghanistan has access to alternative trade routes.

Poya added:“Whenever the season arrives for Afghan farmers to earn profits, neighboring countries block the routes. But when their own harvest season starts, they change their policy and reopen the crossings.”

He urged the government to develop alternative transit corridors to expand commercial opportunities for Afghans.

Agriculture Department spokesman Qari Zakaria Hotak said:“We understand the challenges faced by farmers. We are working to establish cold storage facilities for agricultural products and to strengthen trade relations with alternative countries.”

This year, with support from aid agencies, 50 small cold storage units and three large privately funded cold storage facilities have been established in Ghazni. Efforts continue to address the problems faced by farmers and orchard owners.

