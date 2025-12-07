$6M Plastic Bag, Thread Factory Inaugurated In Balkh

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A plastic bag and thread production factory costing about six million US dollars has been inaugurated in northern Balkh province.

In a statement, the governor's office said that during the inauguration ceremony, the factory director, Mohammad Asim Ansari, noted that the plant had been established with a six-million-dollar investment and would produce both plastic bags and thread.

He added that the factory has created employment for around 200 people and has a daily production capacity of up to 20 tonnes.

Meanwhile, Balkh governor Mawlawi Mohammad Yousuf Wafa stressed that strengthening the manufacturing sector is vital for the province's economic stability and remains one of the government's key priorities.

He said the provincial administration stands alongside the private sector and is working to provide further facilities for investors.

hz/sa