3 Afghan Paralympic Athletes Depart For Para-Asian Youth Games In UAE

2025-12-07 02:00:23
KABUL (Pajhwok): Three Afghan Paralympic athletes left Kabul on Sunday to participate in the 2025 Para-Asian Youth Games in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the General Directorate of Olympics, Physical Education and Sports reported.

The seven-member Afghan delegation includes three athletes, two coaches, one referee, and a team leader.

“Two athletes and a coach will compete in para taekwondo, one athlete and a coach in arm wrestling, while the referee will officiate in wheelchair basketball,” the directorate said.

According to the National Olympic Committee of Afghanistan, the games are being held in Dubai, UAE, from December 7 to 14, with participation from 45 countries across 11 sports disciplines.

Pajhwok Afghan News

