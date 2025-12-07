Daikundi Farmers Show Growing Interest In Almond Cultivation

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

NEILI (Pajhwok): Following a Pajhwok Afghan News report on the drought-resistance and climate suitability of almond trees in Daikundi, a number of residents in the central province have increasingly turned to planting almond saplings.

On October 23, 2025, Pajhwok published a report titled:“Almonds of Daikundi: The Only Crop Resilient to Drought.”

In the report, orchard owners noted that almonds had proven resistant to water shortages and remained the only crop sustaining livelihoods in the province. Agricultural experts said that although drought and pests had affected almond trees, the crop still offered hope for farmers.

Several residents say they began planting almond saplings after reading the Pajhwok report highlighting the crop's resilience.

Mohammad Akbar Joya, a farmer in Miramor district, said he planted more than 300 almond saplings this year.

“I saw and read a report on Facebook. After that, I consulted people who are experts in almonds and realized that in our dry region, almonds are very suitable. About a month ago, I bought saplings from another area and planted them. With God's help, I hope my efforts won't go to waste,” he said.

Joya emphasized the importance of media in providing practical information, saying it influences people to take action.

He added that in various parts of Miramor, almond saplings were being planted on an unprecedented scale.

He also noted that educated farmers increasingly rely on social media and websites to learn planting methods and yield-enhancing techniques, which has significantly improved outcomes.

Akram, a resident of Neili city, the provincial capital, said he encouraged his brothers to cultivate almond saplings after reading the Pajhwok report.

“The report contained very useful and expert information. That is why we decided to plant almond saplings to cope with drought and Daikundi's climate conditions. Almonds are a suitable option for securing livelihoods through agriculture and livestock,” he said.

He added,“Last month, hundreds of almond saplings were planted in our village. When we started, others were encouraged and also began planting almond saplings.”

Daikundi, one of Afghanistan's central provinces, has faced a sharp decline in rainfall and drying water sources in recent years.

Officials say more than 80 percent of the province's population relies on agriculture and livestock, with almonds now providing the main source of livelihood for many.

