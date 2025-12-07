New 1904 Hotline Introduced To Report Service Interruptions

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The Office of the Commissioner General of Essential Services (CGES) has launched a dedicated Speed Dial Number, 1904, to allow the public to quickly report problems or difficulties affecting essential services across Sri Lanka.

Citizens are encouraged to use the hotline to report disruptions in electricity supply, fuel distribution, hospitals and emergency medical services, public transport and logistics, water supply and sanitation, food and essential commodities, telecommunications and ICT services, as well as irrigation and other essential services listed under Gazette Extraordinary No. 2464/29.

The initiative aims to ensure faster responses, improved coordination, and more efficient resolution of complaints during emergencies or service interruptions, CGES officials said.

All calls to 1904 will be handled at the CGES Operations Centre, where reports will be verified, prioritized, and forwarded to the relevant sector teams for immediate action.

The CGES has appealed to the public to use the hotline responsibly and provide accurate information to facilitate timely solutions.