SLT-MOBITEL Urges Public Cooperation To Sustain Connectivity

MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) SLT-MOBITEL has appealed to the public to avoid cutting or removing fibre and copper cables that have been displaced by the recent severe weather, warning that the lines continue to function even when lying on the ground. According to the telecom operator, multiple areas have already experienced service interruptions after cables were damaged or taken away.

The company stressed that keeping these lines intact is crucial to maintaining communication services at a time when many parts of the country are still dealing with the aftermath of destructive weather conditions.

SLT-MOBITEL also called on the public to extend their support to emergency and utility personnel working around the clock to clear roads, remove fallen trees, and manage debris. The company noted that the assistance and patience of local communities are vital to help these teams carry out recovery work safely and efficiently.

Positioning itself as the national ICT solutions provider, SLT-MOBITEL reaffirmed its commitment to helping the country stay connected during the ongoing crisis. The company urged citizens and volunteer groups to help safeguard exposed communication cables to ensure uninterrupted service as restoration efforts continue across Sri Lanka.