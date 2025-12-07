MENAFN - Mid-East Info) By Rizza Pawaon

The Alliance Top Award 2025, held in Dubai on 30 November, honored global excellence across Business & Economy, Creativity & Art, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Science & Technology. But while the ceremony celebrated the winners, the true story of this year's edition unfolded weeks earlier – inside the private deliberation rooms where judges confronted one of the strongest and most complex nomination cycles in the Award's history.

The Alliance Top Award is built on a structured evaluation system designed to protect fairness. According to its official regulations,“judges must operate independently, assess only verifiable evidence, and avoid any form of personal or professional bias.”



individual expert scoring,

cross-checking within each hub, and, ultimately, a joint deliberation session to determine the final list of laureates.

In practice, this meant that every nomination went through several layers of review:

But in 2025, judges say the criteria alone were not enough – this year required deeper scrutiny.

The decisive meetings took place in a conference hall in Dubai the day before the ceremony. By the time judges entered the room, they had already spent weeks reviewing projects, publications, portfolios, case studies, and impact data.

A member of the Science & Technology panel recalled:“There was a moment when two finalists had identical composite scores. We paused the session, reopened both portfolios, and went line by line through their documented achievements. The difference – eventually – came down to long-term scalability. That's how fine the margins were.”

One of the factors that shaped this year's outcome was the composition of the Jury Board itself. The Alliance Top Award brings together specialists who rarely sit at the same table – economists and investors alongside artists, technologists, academics, medical experts, and leaders from the wellbeing sector. Their combined perspectives meant that every nomination was examined not through a single lens, but through financial, cultural, scientific, ethical, and societal dimensions at once.

Below is a representative selection of the experts who contributed to the 2025 evaluation. It is not a complete list, but it reflects the range and caliber of professionals involved in the decision-making process.

Dаny Fаrhа – Co-Founder & CEO, BECO CapitalMаx Junеstrаnd – Co-Founder & CEO, Legora

El Аnаtsui – SculptorNаdiа Kааbi-Linkе – Multimedia artist

Dr. Chytrа V. Аnаnd – CEO of Kosmoderma Skin & Hair ClinicsNеlly Аttаr – Athlete, Mountaineer, Mental Health Advocate

Mérоuаne Dеbbаh – Founding Director of the 6G Research Center, ProfessorDr. Hаyаt Sindi – Biotechnologist and policy advisor

As one Organizing Committee representative noted afterward, the diversity of the Jury Board played a defining role in navigating this year's unusually strong nomination pool.“You need people who think differently if you want a fair evaluation. Merit has to outweigh reputation – and diversity is what makes that possible,” the representative said.

Across all hubs, judges observed a shift that defined the 2025 cycle.



entrepreneurs applying scientific thinking;

artists integrating technology;

wellbeing experts using evidence-based frameworks; technologists building socially-driven projects.

Nominees increasingly worked across industries rather than within silos:

As one judge with years of experience put it:“The future isn't multidisciplinary – it's interwoven. Many of the strongest nominees this year already operate that way.”

When the winners were revealed at the ceremony in Dubai's cultural district, their reactions reflected the intensity of the competition rather than individual triumph.

One laureate, Anastasiia Galgashova (Woman in Tech – Science & Technology category), remarked:“Being shortlisted already felt like recognition. When you see the level of the other nominees, you realize how high the standard truly is.”

Backstage, finalists exchanged congratulations, acknowledging that reaching the final round alone meant standing among some of the most innovative minds of the year.

Several noted that the transparency of the process – and the seriousness of the judges – made the recognition particularly meaningful.



Woman Business Leader – Business & Economy Category

Еbru Dоrmаn, for leadership, inspiration, and contributions to the advancement of women's entrepreneurship.

Financial Visionary – Business & Economy Category

Najib Vatanshoev, for breakthroughs in investment, budgeting, and financial management.

Small Business Breakthrough – Business & Economy Category

Nikolay Grebentsov, for rapid and sustainable development. Woman in Tech – Science & Technology Category

Big Data & Analytics Specialist – Science & Technology Category

Dr. Hеbа Kurdi, for insights that reshaped strategic decision-making. IT Systems Architect – Science & Technology Category

Anastasiia Galgashova, for leadership, inspiration, and contributions to the advancement of women's entrepreneurship.



Developer of the Year – Science & Technology Category

Praveen Ravula, for outstanding contributions to software or systems development.

Photographer of the Year – Creativity & Art Category

Аidа Mulunеh, for a series or project with strong cultural resonance.

Patron of the Year – Creativity & Art Category

Hudа Lutfi, for supporting talent and cultural initiatives. Beauty Brand of the Year – Beauty & Wellbeing Category

Dulciе, for scale, trust, and reputation.

Oleg Pankiv, for designing large-scale infrastructures and integrations.

The full list of 2025 winners is available on the official Alliance Top Award website: alliance-top/award

The Alliance Top Award 2025 demonstrated what rigorous, ethics-driven global evaluation looks like. This year, judges were not choosing between strong and weak candidates – but between different forms of exceptional.

Winners emerged through a process rooted in discipline, transparency, and analytical rigor.They represent the highest standard of achievement in 2025 – not because someone declared it, but because the evidence proved it.