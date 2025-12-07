Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inside The Judging Rooms: How The Alliance Top Award 2025 Identified This Year's Most Extraordinary Innovators

2025-12-07 12:00:22
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) By Rizza Pawaon



The Alliance Top Award 2025, held in Dubai on 30 November, honored global excellence across Business & Economy, Creativity & Art, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Science & Technology. But while the ceremony celebrated the winners, the true story of this year's edition unfolded weeks earlier – inside the private deliberation rooms where judges confronted one of the strongest and most complex nomination cycles in the Award's history.

A selection system designed to withstand pressure – and it did

The Alliance Top Award is built on a structured evaluation system designed to protect fairness. According to its official regulations,“judges must operate independently, assess only verifiable evidence, and avoid any form of personal or professional bias.”

In practice, this meant that every nomination went through several layers of review:

  • individual expert scoring,

  • cross-checking within each hub,

  • and, ultimately, a joint deliberation session to determine the final list of laureates.

But in 2025, judges say the criteria alone were not enough – this year required deeper scrutiny.

Behind closed doors: the most competitive deliberation cycle to date

The decisive meetings took place in a conference hall in Dubai the day before the ceremony. By the time judges entered the room, they had already spent weeks reviewing projects, publications, portfolios, case studies, and impact data.

A member of the Science & Technology panel recalled:“There was a moment when two finalists had identical composite scores. We paused the session, reopened both portfolios, and went line by line through their documented achievements. The difference – eventually – came down to long-term scalability. That's how fine the margins were.”

Who stood behind the decisions: inside the Jury Board

One of the factors that shaped this year's outcome was the composition of the Jury Board itself. The Alliance Top Award brings together specialists who rarely sit at the same table – economists and investors alongside artists, technologists, academics, medical experts, and leaders from the wellbeing sector. Their combined perspectives meant that every nomination was examined not through a single lens, but through financial, cultural, scientific, ethical, and societal dimensions at once.

Below is a representative selection of the experts who contributed to the 2025 evaluation. It is not a complete list, but it reflects the range and caliber of professionals involved in the decision-making process.

Business & Economy – Jury Board:
Dаny Fаrhа – Co-Founder & CEO, BECO Capital
Mаx Junеstrаnd – Co-Founder & CEO, Legora

Creativity & Art – Jury Board:
El Аnаtsui – Sculptor
Nаdiа Kааbi-Linkе – Multimedia artist

Beauty & Wellbeing – Jury Board:
Dr. Chytrа V. Аnаnd – CEO of Kosmoderma Skin & Hair Clinics
Nеlly Аttаr – Athlete, Mountaineer, Mental Health Advocate

Science & Technology – Jury Board:
Mérоuаne Dеbbаh – Founding Director of the 6G Research Center, Professor
Dr. Hаyаt Sindi – Biotechnologist and policy advisor

As one Organizing Committee representative noted afterward, the diversity of the Jury Board played a defining role in navigating this year's unusually strong nomination pool.“You need people who think differently if you want a fair evaluation. Merit has to outweigh reputation – and diversity is what makes that possible,” the representative said.

A new trend: excellence across disciplines, not within them

Across all hubs, judges observed a shift that defined the 2025 cycle.

Nominees increasingly worked across industries rather than within silos:

  • entrepreneurs applying scientific thinking;

  • artists integrating technology;

  • wellbeing experts using evidence-based frameworks;

  • technologists building socially-driven projects.

As one judge with years of experience put it:“The future isn't multidisciplinary – it's interwoven. Many of the strongest nominees this year already operate that way.”

Winners respond: gratitude mixed with genuine respect

When the winners were revealed at the ceremony in Dubai's cultural district, their reactions reflected the intensity of the competition rather than individual triumph.

One laureate, Anastasiia Galgashova (Woman in Tech – Science & Technology category), remarked:“Being shortlisted already felt like recognition. When you see the level of the other nominees, you realize how high the standard truly is.”

Backstage, finalists exchanged congratulations, acknowledging that reaching the final round alone meant standing among some of the most innovative minds of the year.

Several noted that the transparency of the process – and the seriousness of the judges – made the recognition particularly meaningful.

Selected Winners of the Alliance Top Award 2025

Below are several highlighted winners from this year's ceremony.

  • Woman Business Leader – Business & Economy Category
    Еbru Dоrmаn, for leadership, inspiration, and contributions to the advancement of women's entrepreneurship.

  • Financial Visionary – Business & Economy Category
    Najib Vatanshoev, for breakthroughs in investment, budgeting, and financial management.

  • Small Business Breakthrough Business & Economy Category
    Nikolay Grebentsov, for rapid and sustainable development.
  • Woman in Tech – Science & Technology Category

Anastasiia Galgashova, for leadership, inspiration, and contributions to the advancement of women's entrepreneurship.

  • Big Data & Analytics Specialist – Science & Technology Category
    Dr. Hеbа Kurdi, for insights that reshaped strategic decision-making.

  • IT Systems Architect – Science & Technology Category

Oleg Pankiv, for designing large-scale infrastructures and integrations.

  • Developer of the Year – Science & Technology Category
    Praveen Ravula, for outstanding contributions to software or systems development.

  • Photographer of the Year – Creativity & Art Category
    Аidа Mulunеh, for a series or project with strong cultural resonance.

  • Patron of the Year – Creativity & Art Category
    Hudа Lutfi, for supporting talent and cultural initiatives.
  • Beauty Brand of the Year – Beauty & Wellbeing Category
    Dulciе, for scale, trust, and reputation.

The full list of 2025 winners is available on the official Alliance Top Award website: alliance-top/award

The Alliance Top Award 2025 demonstrated what rigorous, ethics-driven global evaluation looks like. This year, judges were not choosing between strong and weak candidates – but between different forms of exceptional.

Winners emerged through a process rooted in discipline, transparency, and analytical rigor.
They represent the highest standard of achievement in 2025 – not because someone declared it, but because the evidence proved it.

