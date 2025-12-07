403
Inside The Judging Rooms: How The Alliance Top Award 2025 Identified This Year's Most Extraordinary Innovators
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) By Rizza Pawaon
The Alliance Top Award 2025, held in Dubai on 30 November, honored global excellence across Business & Economy, Creativity & Art, Beauty & Wellbeing, and Science & Technology. But while the ceremony celebrated the winners, the true story of this year's edition unfolded weeks earlier – inside the private deliberation rooms where judges confronted one of the strongest and most complex nomination cycles in the Award's history. A selection system designed to withstand pressure – and it did The Alliance Top Award is built on a structured evaluation system designed to protect fairness. According to its official regulations,"judges must operate independently, assess only verifiable evidence, and avoid any form of personal or professional bias." In practice, this meant that every nomination went through several layers of review:
Dаny Fаrhа – Co-Founder & CEO, BECO Capital
Mаx Junеstrаnd – Co-Founder & CEO, Legora Creativity & Art – Jury Board:
El Аnаtsui – Sculptor
Nаdiа Kааbi-Linkе – Multimedia artist Beauty & Wellbeing – Jury Board:
Dr. Chytrа V. Аnаnd – CEO of Kosmoderma Skin & Hair Clinics
Nеlly Аttаr – Athlete, Mountaineer, Mental Health Advocate Science & Technology – Jury Board:
Mérоuаne Dеbbаh – Founding Director of the 6G Research Center, Professor
Dr. Hаyаt Sindi – Biotechnologist and policy advisor As one Organizing Committee representative noted afterward, the diversity of the Jury Board played a defining role in navigating this year's unusually strong nomination pool."You need people who think differently if you want a fair evaluation. Merit has to outweigh reputation – and diversity is what makes that possible," the representative said. A new trend: excellence across disciplines, not within them Across all hubs, judges observed a shift that defined the 2025 cycle. Nominees increasingly worked across industries rather than within silos:
They represent the highest standard of achievement in 2025 – not because someone declared it, but because the evidence proved it.
technologists building socially-driven projects.
-
entrepreneurs applying scientific thinking;
artists integrating technology;
wellbeing experts using evidence-based frameworks;
technologists building socially-driven projects.
-
Woman Business Leader – Business & Economy Category
Еbru Dоrmаn, for leadership, inspiration, and contributions to the advancement of women's entrepreneurship. Financial Visionary – Business & Economy Category
Najib Vatanshoev, for breakthroughs in investment, budgeting, and financial management. Small Business Breakthrough – Business & Economy Category
Nikolay Grebentsov, for rapid and sustainable development. Woman in Tech – Science & Technology Category
-
Big Data & Analytics Specialist – Science & Technology Category
Dr. Hеbа Kurdi, for insights that reshaped strategic decision-making. IT Systems Architect – Science & Technology Category
-
Developer of the Year – Science & Technology Category
Praveen Ravula, for outstanding contributions to software or systems development. Photographer of the Year – Creativity & Art Category
Аidа Mulunеh, for a series or project with strong cultural resonance. Patron of the Year – Creativity & Art Category
Hudа Lutfi, for supporting talent and cultural initiatives. Beauty Brand of the Year – Beauty & Wellbeing Category
Dulciе, for scale, trust, and reputation.
They represent the highest standard of achievement in 2025 – not because someone declared it, but because the evidence proved it.
