Kazakhstan Reveals Reduction In Shadow Fuel Turnover In Wake Of Digital Reforms
According to him, the implemented Oil Track system, which covers 123 oil depots, provides round-the-clock monitoring of petroleum product circulation.
"Thanks to this system, the processing time for applications has decreased from three hours to ten minutes, while the volume of 'grey' fuel turnover has fallen by 20%. Data from the equipment is transmitted automatically in 24/7 mode, ensuring continuous monitoring. The possibility of applying artificial intelligence for demand forecasting and logistics optimization is being considered," the minister emphasized.
He also articulated that the initiation of the Oil Transportation Management information system has streamlined the logistics of crude oil distribution, thereby compressing the approval timeline for supply schedules from a protracted seven days to an expedited two.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment