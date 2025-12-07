Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kazakhstan Reveals Reduction In Shadow Fuel Turnover In Wake Of Digital Reforms

2025-12-07 09:05:18
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, December 8. The introduction of digital systems has reduced the "shadow" turnover of fuel by 20%, Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Erlan Akkenzhenov announced during a government meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, the implemented Oil Track system, which covers 123 oil depots, provides round-the-clock monitoring of petroleum product circulation.

"Thanks to this system, the processing time for applications has decreased from three hours to ten minutes, while the volume of 'grey' fuel turnover has fallen by 20%. Data from the equipment is transmitted automatically in 24/7 mode, ensuring continuous monitoring. The possibility of applying artificial intelligence for demand forecasting and logistics optimization is being considered," the minister emphasized.

He also articulated that the initiation of the Oil Transportation Management information system has streamlined the logistics of crude oil distribution, thereby compressing the approval timeline for supply schedules from a protracted seven days to an expedited two.

Trend News Agency

