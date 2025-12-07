Barnaby Joyce Joins One Nation To Run As NSW Senate Candidate In 2028

MENAFN - The Conversation) Barnaby Joyce has finally made the jump to One Nation and will lead its New South Wales Senate ticket for the 2028 federal election.

Pauline Hanson said on social media:“It's official! We have made our announcement on 88.9FM in Tamworth.”

“Welcome on board.”

In a statement Hanson said,“I am pleased he's chosen One Nation, and I welcome his experience, his advice and his determination to get a fair go for farmers and regional Australia. Mr Joyce strengthens One Nation's position in parliament just as many Australians are strengthening our position in the polls.”

The One Nation leader flew to Joyce's New England electorate for the announcement.

Joyce told local radio,“Pauline made an offer to me to come to One Nation, and I have taken that up”.

The move has been an open secret for weeks, but Joyce has made the transition in stages. During the last parliamentary sitting he confirmed he was leaving the Nationals but left unclear his future with One Nation. Earlier he had stopped attending Nationals party meetings.

Joyce is a major catch for One Nation, which has been surging in the polls, at around 15% and even rising up to 18%.

Joyce started his parliamentary career in the Senate after winning at the 2004 election. Later he moved to the House of Representatives. He has made it clear that one motive for his leaving the Nationals has been that Nationals leader David Littleproud relegated him to the backbench after the May election. He was also confined to his own seat during this year's campaign.

Joyce will sit for the rest of this term as a One Nation member in the House of Representatives.

Littleproud said in a statement,“Today, Barnaby's decision breaks the contract he made with the people of New England at the 2025 Federal Election.

"It is disappointing for the people of New England and disappointing for the loyal National Party members who worked day and night volunteering to support him.

"The Nationals supported Barnaby through many difficult times, including during his darkest moments.

"Barnaby has chosen to turn his back on The Nationals and on his electorate and instead join a party of protest, which is never able to achieve anything other than headlines. I have never had a personal issue or problem with Barnaby Joyce. This issue is about Barnaby wanting to be the Leader of a party.”