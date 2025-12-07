TAKING THE PERSONALISATION OF THE FERRARI PUROSANGUE TO NEW HEIGHTS IN THE MIDDLE EAST



Two new Personalisation Packages dedicated to the Gulf Countries

Package Level 1 adds Arabian Golden Sheen exterior dreamlines, gold-thread interior details and dedicated finishes across key functional elements

Package Level 2 introduces an exclusive carbon-fiber finish woven with gold thread

Packages available for the Ferrari Purosangue

Six exterior colours inspired by the ME30 Collection available as optional selections when choosing either package Revealed at Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi 2025 during the Formula One Grand Prix weekend

Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates, December 2025 – Ferrari has introduced two new Personalisation packages for the Ferrari Purosangue, developed exclusively for the Middle East. Revealed at Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi 2025, the packages enrich the Ferrari Personalisation Programme through a refined selection of regionally inspired design elements. The packages are available for all Ferrari Purosangue clients starting from the MY2027 production (June/July 2026).

On this significant reveal for the region, Giorgio Turri, Managing Director of Ferrari Middle East, said:“We are proud to offer our clients from the Middle East the opportunity to take the personalisation of one of our most successful models, the Ferrari Purosangue, to new heights. We have taken inspiration from the ME30 Collection presented last year for the 30th Anniversary of Ferrari in the Middle East to introduce some very distinctive elements of novelty, which underline the exclusivity of the model and the same time our deep-rooted connection with the Region”.

Package Level 1 enhances both exterior and interior with design elements distinguished by Arabian Golden Sheen, a special colour developed for the ME30 collection presented in 2024 to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Ferrari in the Middle East. This includes exterior dreamlines, gearbox paddles, steering-wheel livery, and the cancelletto, paired with metallic-gold embroidery for the Prancing Horse, stitching, and carpets.

Package Level 2, available only in combination with package level 1, introduces an entirely new finish for the Purosangue: interior carbon fiber woven with gold thread. This innovative material, created for the region, blends performance-driven craftsmanship with unmistakable regional identity.

In addition, clients selecting either personalisation package gain access to the six exterior colours first introduced with the ME30 Collection in 2024. Inspired by the landscapes and visual identity of the Gulf region, these colours offer an additional layer of personalisation for those wishing to incorporate a regional aesthetic note into their Purosangue.

Pearl White Sheen reflects the United Arab Emirates' pearl-diving heritage and its modern luminosity. Emerald Green Sheen pays tribute to Saudi Arabia's oases and enduring symbolism of renewal. Brown Sand Sheen, representing Kuwait, evokes the warmth and richness of its desert landscapes. Maroon Sheen, inspired by Qatar's national identity, captures depth, resilience, and distinction. Night Sky Sheen, dedicated to Bahrain, mirrors the sophistication of its starlit nights, while Blue Waters Sheen, created for Oman, conveys the serenity of its coastlines and the purity of its sweeping seas.

The reveal took place at Casa Ferrari Abu Dhabi, Ferrari Middle East's flagship hospitality experience during the Formula One Grand Prix weekend (5th to 7th December). Designed as a villa, Casa Ferrari serves as a home for the local Ferraristi community in the region – a space where the brand's passion, heritage, and innovation come vividly to life.