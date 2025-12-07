Dyne Therapeutics To Host Investor Conference Call And Webcast To Review Topline Results From Registrational Expansion Cohort (REC) Of DELIVER Clinical Trial Of Z-Rostudirsen (DYNE-251) In Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Tomorrow, December 8 At 8:00 A.M. ET
The webcast will be available on the Events & Presentations page of the Investors & Media section of Dyne's website, and a replay will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation. An accompanying slide presentation will also be available. To view the webcast and replay, please visit .
About Dyne Therapeutics
Dyne Therapeutics is focused on delivering functional improvement for people living with genetically driven neuromuscular diseases. We are developing therapeutics that target muscle and the central nervous system (CNS) to address the root cause of disease. The company is advancing clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and preclinical programs for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) and Pompe disease. At Dyne, we are on a mission to deliver functional improvement for individuals, families and communities. Learn more at and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Contacts:
Investors
Mia Tobias
...
781-317-0353
Media
Stacy Nartker
...
781-317-1938
