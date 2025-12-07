Factionalism And Organisational Divisions Hindering Naga Unity: Nagaland Dy CM Zeliang

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, Dec 7 (IANS) Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang on Sunday said that the proliferation of factions within Naga groups and divisions among various organisations has created multiple layers of fragmentation in the state, hampering efforts toward unity and collective progress.

His remarks came at the celebrations of Advent Christmas under the aegis of Nagaland Legislators' Christian Fellowship and the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum (NJCF) on the theme "Born of God..." in the Christian-majority state on the 7th day of the ongoing Hornbill Festival.

In his address to the gathering, he expressed concern over growing divisions within the state, noting that numerous factions and organisations - both overground and underground - have created layers of fragmentation.

The veteran Naga leader cautioned that without a renewed commitment to harmony, these divisions could lead to long-term damage and instability.

Zeliang acknowledged the role of the Nagaland Joint Christian Forum for its efforts in uniting various denominations and promoting Christian unity across the state. He encouraged the forum to extend this spirit of togetherness beyond the Church, inspiring unity in all sections of society.

The Deputy Chief Minister shared a message centred on unity, hope, and the collective responsibility of the people of Nagaland during challenging times. He reflected on the deeper meaning of Christmas, emphasising that the season stands as a reminder of the strength found in togetherness.

Drawing from the nativity story, he highlighted how people from diverse backgrounds were brought together by a single light of hope, urging that this same spirit should guide Nagas towards greater unity.

Reflecting on the Advent theme, he noted that the message of Christ's birth remains timeless - a reminder that hope and clarity can emerge even in times of uncertainty and division. He also pointed to the overwhelming response at the recent Healing and Revival Festival in Dimapur, where thousands gathered in search of spiritual renewal, describing it as a testament to the people's desire for God's mercy and blessings.

As Christmas lights began to brighten homes, he urged citizens to see them as symbols of their shared responsibility to overcome division. He appealed for forgiveness, understanding, and sincere acceptance of one another, stressing that Nagaland's diversity should be a source of richness, not separation.

Zeliang, also a former Nagaland Chief Minister, called for love, peace, and togetherness to guide the season, expressing hope that unity and cooperation will pave the way for harmony, progress, and prosperity in the coming year.

NJCF Secretary Rev. Moses Murry expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for supporting the devotional service and urged the congregation to look beyond the material aspects of Christmas, reminding them of its true purpose. He stressed the need for spiritual revival in Nagaland, noting that such renewal can foster peace, unity, and a deeper sense of joy among the people.

Emphasising that Christmas is the greatest gift to humanity, he encouraged individuals to reflect on their own hearts and their commitment to Jesus.

Attendees at the function were warmly encouraged to embrace the spirit of Christmas and the message of hope it brings to mankind.