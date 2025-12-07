HM Shah Unveils Gujarati Edition Of Ex-CM Anandiben Patel's Biography 'Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai'

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Dec 7 (IANS) The Gujarati edition of "Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai", the biography of Gujarat's first woman Chief Minister and current Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, was released in Ahmedabad. The book was unveiled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and spiritual leader Ramesh Oza.

Speaking at the event, HM Amit Shah described Anandiben Patel's life as an inspiring story of determination and resilience. He said her journey -- from a modest family background to positions such as schoolteacher, MLA, minister, Gujarat's Chief Minister and Governor of three states -- reflected the strength of Indian womanhood.

HM Shah emphasised that Anandiben worked not for position but for purpose, contributing significantly to organisation-building within the BJP. He also highlighted her active role as Governor of Uttar Pradesh, noting her energy and commitment at the age of 85, particularly in improving education systems and ensuring better implementation of government schemes.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Anandiben Patel's decisiveness, administrative strength and commitment to public welfare left a lasting impact on Gujarat. Her tenure as Chief Minister, he noted, is still remembered for strong governance, reforms in education, women's empowerment, water management and development.

He added that the title“Chunautiyan Mujhe Pasand Hai" itself reflects her fearless approach to overcoming challenges, making the book a source of inspiration for young women across Gujarat.

Sharing her personal journey, Anandiben Patel recalled her early years as a teacher and her entry into public life during drought relief work. She credited the BJP for shaping her political life and announced that proceeds from the book will be used to support girls' education.

She also outlined her ongoing efforts as Uttar Pradesh Governor to elevate education standards from anganwadis to universities. Ramesh Oza described Anandiben as a living example of women's strength and service, saying her life embodies the values of courage, discipline and social commitment.

He called the biography a guide for anyone facing adversity.

Family members Sanjay Patel and Anar Patel also addressed the gathering, sharing personal memories that reflected Anandiben's fearlessness and moral clarity.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, cabinet ministers, former Deputy CM Nitin Patel, Ahmedabad Mayor Pratibha Jain, education leaders and representatives of various social and political organisations.