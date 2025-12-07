Liberia: Ministry Of Health (MOH) Climaxes Health Sector Resource Mapping

MENAFN - African Press Organization) MONROVIA, Liberia, December 7, 2025/APO Group/ --

The Ministry of Health (MOH), through its Health Financing Unit with support from the Global Fund and Last Mile Health, has concluded a three-day Health Sector Resource Mapping, Data Cleaning, and Report Writing Workshop in Gbarnga, Bong County.

The exercise aimed to map existing health sector resources, validate and analyze data, and produce a comprehensive report to guide planning and decision-making for FY2026.

The exercise sought to provide a detailed overview of the country's health financing landscape, highlight funding gaps, and document available resources such as human capital, infrastructure, equipment, and financial flows.

The initiative is crucial for“offering clear insights into current expenditures and future financial commitments” that will strengthen health-sector budgeting and policy formulation.

Speaking on behalf of the Assistant Minister for Policy, Research and Planning, the Acting Director of Health Financing, Mr. Stephen Byepu, underscored the importance of the initiative in mobilizing new investments.“Resource Mapping and Expenditure Tracking is essential if we must explore external and additional resources for the health sector,” he said.

Also speaking at the opening, Mr. Ernest Gonyon, Technical Advisor for Health Financing at Last Mile Health, provided technical guidance, noting that the workshop offered“a clear roadmap for reviewing and improving resource mapping data.”

The participatory exercise brought together professionals from the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, Last Mile Health, and other relevant institutions.

Over the three days, participants conducted resource mapping to document partners' support across thematic programs, cleaned and validated key datasets, and drafted a comprehensive report summarizing available resources and support to the sector.

The findings and recommendations from the exercise will play a crucial role in strengthening Liberia's health system.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia.