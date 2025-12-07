Goa Fire Tragedy: 25 Dead, Several Injured In Blaze At Arpora Club

A devastating fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-club in North Goa's Arpora, claiming 25 lives and leaving several others injured. The incident occurred around midnight, with emergency teams rushing to the scene to control the blaze.

Death Toll at 25; PM Announces Ex-Gratia

Goa Health Minister Vishwajeet Rane visited Goa Medical College to assess the situation, stating that 25 bodies have been brought to the facility, with seven post-mortems conducted and 12 bodies identified. Five people are currently undergoing treatment, and the government is providing the best possible care. He told ANI, "As of now, 25 bodies have been brought to Goa Medical College. Seven post-mortems have been done. Twelve bodies have been identified, and five people are under treatment. We are giving the best possible treatment to the injured...." On asking about compensation, he said," I cannot say anything about the compensation right now, for that you need to ask the chief minister."

The fire is believed to have been caused by a cylinder blast, and an investigation is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured.

Opposition Blames 'Illegal' Operation for Tragedy

Goa AAP president Amit Paleka on Sunday held the state government directly responsible for what he described as an "avoidable tragedy."

"I visited the hospital just now. Five people are under treatment there, one of them critical... 25 people have died," Palekar said, accusing the administration of allowing the club to operate illegally. "The manner in which the incident occurred, and the government admits that the club didn't have permission and was running illegally. So, was the administration sleeping? What is the value of human life in the eyes of the Goa BJP government?"

Palekar alleged that repeated warnings about unlicensed nightlife establishments had been ignored. "I have been saying for a year that extortion is ongoing, that the clubs operate without permission, and money is collected. But the government did nothing," he said, adding that the Chief Minister Pramod Sawant was now "shedding crocodile tears" while announcing a magisterial inquiry.

Calls for CM's Resignation Amidst Administrative Failure Claims

The AAP leader demanded that the state immediately compensate the families of the deceased. "You can avoid making one or two events that you do and can compensate the victims with that money," he said. Palekar also criticised the emergency response, claiming some families struggled to get ambulances and vowed never to return to Goa after their ordeal. "The administration is very poor... There is no value for the life of the people," he said.

Palekar insisted that the Chief Minister should resign for what he termed a complete administrative failure. According to him, most victims died due to suffocation because the club lacked proper exits. "This shows there were no proper plans as required as per norms. Why has the CM not visited these victims so far?" he questioned.

Magisterial Inquiry Ordered

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident and assured strict action against those responsible. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who visited the site earlier in the day, expressed deep grief, calling it a "very painful" and "unfortunate" incident for the state. He announced a thorough inquiry into the exact cause of the fire and assured that "stringent action" would be taken against those responsible.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also conveyed his condolences, describing the tragedy as "deeply saddening."

Authorities have begun a detailed investigation, with efforts underway to support the injured and assist the families of the deceased. (ANI)

