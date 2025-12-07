Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Song Release Date Revealed New Poster Out!

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh fans are stoked after the film's makers announced the date of its first song, which will be coming out on December 9, 2025, at 6:30 PM, to kick off its promotional campaign. Along with this announcement comes a colorful new poster featuring the actor in a powerful avatar, giving fans their first glimpse at his character.

Pawan Kalyan's Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Song Release Date

The song has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), and is expected to be one of those high-energy numbers fiery enough to match Pawan's larger-than-life persona. The song also seems to be of grand choreography and is combined with mass and stylish elements; fans have been waiting for these kinds of things. Ever since the music poster and single revelations were announced, fans morphed into social media beasts, sharing their thrill and wild imagination about the visual content and its music.

About the Film

Directed by Harish Shankar, Ustaad Bhagat Singh joins Pawan Kalyan with costars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Principal shooting had reportedly been completed, while the first song has officially launched the marketing campaign for the film. It is scheduled to hit big screens in 2026; hence, the coming single would set the mood for what would probably be a blockbuster.

Fans Replied with Excitement

Social media is all over with fan reactions on the poster and date announcement. Pawan Kalyan fans can't wait to hear the energetic beats combined with catchy lyrics and power-packed visuals. Most believe the first song would set the deck for all the hype surrounding the movie and provide a sneak peek into the charm of the actor on-screen.