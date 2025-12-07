Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Warns Pawan Singh Ahead Of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Finale

It has been rumored that just before the Bigg Boss 19 grand finale, Pawan Singh, the Bhojpuri celebrity popularly known as the "Powerstar" of Bhojpuri cinema, received a threatening call from members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The shocking call allegedly instructed the artist not to share the stage with Salman Khan during the live finale, drawing attention to security arrangements for the show.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Warns Pawan Singh

A close source to the actor claimed that the call was traced and instantly reported to law enforcement authorities. Because of the show's high-profile nature and the presence of Salman Khan, security agencies have reportedly increased measures to safeguard all contestants and guests in attendance. Pawan Singh, a man of the masses and considered an electrifying performer, is expected to follow all security protocols set by authorities.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19 Finale

The final episode of Bigg Boss 19 is easily one of the top events of the year on television, with fans anxiously awaiting the announcement of the winner. Salman Khan, who has been hosting for several seasons now, is expected to be the show-stopper in the final episode. There has been huge publicity regarding Pawan Singh's participation in the finale, and the threat adds to the event's already dramatic flair.

Fan Responses-Supportive Fans

Fans of Pawan Singh have expressed concern and solidarity through social media platforms and requested the authorities to guarantee actor and other guests' safety. His massive follower base calls for peace and active vigilance of security to avoid any king of incident at the finale.

With law enforcement continuously monitoring the situation, precautions are taken by the organizers of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 19, providing a grand finale without hitches for viewers to experience the live show with no interruption.